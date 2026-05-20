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Amanpour and Company

A Hidden Crisis in America: Why the System Is Failing Black Mothers

Season 2026 Episode 8149 | 17m 25s

Earlier this month was Black Maternal Health Week, established to raise awareness of the disproportionate risks facing Black mothers during pregnancy and childbirth. Black Americans in the U.S. are more than three times as likely as white Americans to die from pregnancy-related causes. “Expecting Inequity” Khiara Bridges joins Michel Martin to explain her research.

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