Washington Week full episode, April 14, 2023

The Supreme Court once again wades into the battle over reproductive rights. Plus, an arrest is made in one of the worst leaks of classified U.S. intelligence in years. Join guest moderator Amna Nawaz, Sarah McCammon of NPR, Leigh Ann Caldwell of The Washington Post, Carl Hulse of The New York Times, Franco Ordoñez of NPR and Vivian Salama of The Wall Street Journal to discuss this and more.