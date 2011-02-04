February 4, 2011

Protests in Egypt continue into their 2nd week, with escalating violence and dissent spreading in the Middle East. After urging from the U.S., Egyptian President Mubarak said he will not run for re-election, but pressure remains for him to resign immediately. This week: David Sanger, NY Times; Martha Raddatz, ABC News; Nancy Youssef, McClatchy Newspapers; and James Kitfield, National Journal.