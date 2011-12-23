December 23, 2011

This week, we look back at 2011 and forward to 2012. We'll analyze battles between Congress and the President, the economy, the killing of Osama bin Laden, the pullout of US troops in Iraq while fighting continues in Afghanistan, and more. Joining Gwen: Helene Cooper, New York Times; Michael Duffy, Time Magazine; Doyle McManus, Los Angeles Times; David Wessel, Wall Street Journal.