August 27, 2010

Outsiders make news in AK & FL primaries, while John McCain bucked the trend in AZ. The war of words on the economy heats up as House GOP Leader John Boehner fires the latest salvo. And federal funding of embryonic stem cell research is halted. Karen Tumulty of The Washington Post; Charles Babington of the Associated Press; Eamon Javers of CNBC; and Pete Williams of NBC News join Gwen.