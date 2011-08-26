August 26, 2011

Libyan rebels seized Tripoli, invaded Col. Moammar Gadhafi's compound and he's on the run. What will it take to establish a new government? Also, Rick Perry vaults to the lead for the GOP presidential nomination, and Ben Bernanke assesses the economy. Joining Gwen Ifill: Nancy Youssef, McClathy Newspapers; Doyle McManus, LA Times; Michael Duffy, TIME Magazine; & Jim Tankersley, National Journal.