April 29, 2011

Washington D.C. was busy this week with a national security team shuffle, newly published Wiki-leaks documents on Guantanamo Bay, the release of the President's long form birth certificate, and Ben Bernanke's first press conference. Joining Gwen: Mark Mazzetti, New York Times; Tom Gjelten, NPR; John Harwood, CNBC/New York Times; and Karen Tumulty, Washington Post.