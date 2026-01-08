Extras
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
James tends to an aging dog while Jimmy stumbles upon Siegfried and Susan... and a horse.
Return to the Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 9/8c.
Why experts are divided over the new federal dietary guidelines
A year after the devastating LA wildfires, communities struggle with rebuilding
Ian Bremmer discusses the geopolitical landscape.
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Astronauts and Mission Control relive terrifying moments during construction of the ISS.
Find out why deadly flash floods are on the rise and how we can protect ourselves from them.
Explore mysterious 9,000-year-old Stone Age megastructures found in the Arabian Desert.
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
Discover how Homo sapiens outlasted Neanderthals – and how they helped make us who we are today.
Follow Homo sapiens as they venture out of Africa and spread farther than any other human species.
Trace the remarkable origin story of Homo sapiens and the crucial moments that shaped our species.