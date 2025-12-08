All rights reserved. © 2025
PBS News Hour

December 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Episode 342 | 56m 45s

December 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 12/07/25 | Expires: 01/07/26
Watch 5:52
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court considers Trump's power over federal agencies
Supreme Court hears arguments on Trump's power over independent agencies
Clip: E342 | 5:52
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
Trump proposes $12 billion in aid to farmers hurt by tariffs
Trump proposes $12 billion in aid to farmers after 'exceptionally difficult year'
Clip: E342 | 6:45
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
Indiana Republicans repel calls to redraw congressional maps
Some Indiana Republicans resist White House calls to redraw their congressional maps
Clip: E342 | 5:09
Watch 11:03
PBS News Hour
Europe rallies around Ukraine after U.S. shifts strategy
European leaders rally around Ukraine after U.S. appears to shift strategy to favor Russia
Clip: E342 | 11:03
Watch 8:08
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on resistance to Trump policies
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the pushback against Trump policies
Clip: E342 | 8:08
Watch 6:40
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Bidding war brews for Warner Bros. Discovery
News Wrap: Paramount Skydance starts bidding war for Warner Bros. Discovery
Clip: E342 | 6:40
Watch 8:56
PBS News Hour
Why Native Americans are facing high rates of mental decline
Why Native Americans are facing high rates of mental decline
Clip: E342 | 8:56
Watch 6:08
PBS News Hour
Tips for avoiding online holiday shopping scams
Shopping for holiday gifts online? Here are tips for avoiding scams
Clip: E341 | 6:08
