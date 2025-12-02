All rights reserved. © 2025
PBS News Hour

December 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Episode 336 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, more details emerge about the deadly U.S. strikes on alleged drug boats as tensions rise across the region. An interview with American Mohammad Ibrahim and his father after the teen spent nine months in an Israeli jail. Plus, music power couple Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are spotlighting giants of contemporary art in a new exhibition drawn from their private collection.

Aired: 12/01/25 | Expires: 01/01/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line.
