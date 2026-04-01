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PBS News Hour

April 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 69 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, President Trump again signals the war with Iran could end soon, but gives mixed signals on how that might be accomplished. The Supreme Court hears the Trump administration's case for ending birthright citizenship. Plus, after a trial that captured the world's attention, Gisèle Pelicot speaks out about her abuse at the hands of her husband and dozens of strangers.

Aired: 03/31/26 | Expires: 05/01/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Legendary Tigers of India
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Preview: S44 E13 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 3:18
Nature
This Baby Elephant Struggles to Make Friends
Long’uro struggles to connect with other elephants after losing his trunk as a baby.
Clip: S44 E11 | 3:18
Watch 2:09
Nature
Meet Long'uro, the Elephant Who Lost His Trunk
Long’uro lost most of his trunk after a tragic accident as a baby.
Clip: S44 E11 | 2:09
Watch 2:25
Nature
Ostrich Chick Learns to Walk
These Somali ostrich chicks are only weeks old, but one is struggling to stand.
Clip: S44 E11 | 2:25
Watch 17:25
Amanpour and Company
Trump’s “Destroy and Deal” Doctrine: Impulse, Improvisation and Empire
NYT diplomatic correspondent Edward Wong discusses Pres. Trump's approach to foreign policy.
Clip: S2026 E8132 | 17:25
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