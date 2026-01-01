The crime-solving duo returns for Season 3 this summer. When we last left the sleepy village, Sidney faced a moral dilemma: be with the woman he loves, or take the moral high road. The vicar has never been a saint, but is this a step too far? See Grantchester, Season 3, beginning Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS. #GrantchesterPBS