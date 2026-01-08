Nutritious and Delicious

In this episode, test cook Becky Hays shows host Julia how to make the ultimate Skillet-Roasted Chicken Breast with Harissa-Mint Carrots. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Bridget to a tasting of sriracha. Gadget critic Lisa McManus reveals her picks for gadgets for a healthy lifestyle. Test cook Dan Souza shows Bridget how to make a Brown Rice Bowl with Vegetables and Salmon at home.