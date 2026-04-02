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America's Test Kitchen

Maple Pork Chops and Squash Soup

Season 26 Episode 2621 | 28m 29s

Test cook Erin McMurrer makes host Bridget Lancaster Maple Pork Chops with Sweet Potato–Bacon Hash. Equipment expert Adam Ried reviews enameled cast-iron skillets, and Techniquely host Lan Lam explains how to defrost food quickly. Finally, test cook Aran Goyoaga prepares Leek, Fennel, and Squash Soup with Sausage for host Julia Collin Davison.

Aired: 09/19/25 | Expires: 05/22/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
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