January 27, 2025

Holocaust survivor Zvi Solow reflects on the 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz -- and antisemitism today. A look back at Christiane's conversations with WWII resistance fighter Selma van de Perre and Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel. Zahra Joya on her mission to "give a voice to the women of Afghanistan." Jonathan Blitzer on Trump's immigration crackdowns.