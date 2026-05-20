“We’ve Never Bombed Our Way to Victory:” Adm. McRaven on the War with Iran

Ret. Adm. William McRaven, whose military career spanned nearly four decades, oversaw the Navy SEALS raid that killed Osama bin Laden. McRaven's speeches -- like "Make Your Bed," for a graduation ceremony in 2014 — have become widely known, and he has collated many of them into his new book "Duty, Honor, Country & Life." The Admiral speaks with Walter Isaacson about his book and the war in Iran.