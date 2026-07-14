All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Amanpour and Company

Study Finds Americans are Divided into 9 Political Groups. Which Are You In?

Season 2026 Episode 8205 | 18m 05s

As midterm elections approach, partisan divides feel more extreme than ever. Americans normally face two choices at the ballot box but a new Pew Research Center report says that most voters feel their political identities are not aligned with the two major parties. Jocelyn Kiley is the Director of Research at the organization. She says the real political scene in America is far more nuanced.

Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 1:44
Once Upon a Time in Space
The Cupola
Terry Virts helps build the cupola, a window that forever transformed how we see the Earth.
Clip: S2026 E4 | 1:44
Watch 1:28
Once Upon a Time in Space
“Vodka did not go down well in space.”
Sergei Zalyotin offers invaluable advice about what alcohol to drink in space.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:28
Watch 1:34
Once Upon a Time in Space
Jerry’s Letter to His Son From Space
Jerry Linenger shares a letter he wrote to his young son while aboard space station Mir.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:34
Watch 1:36
Once Upon a Time in Space
Culture Clash
Sasha Lazutkin and his wife Lyudmila talk about the arrival of American astronauts at Star City.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:36
Watch 1:26
Once Upon a Time in Space
The Collision That Sent the Soviet Space Station Tumbling
Sasha Lazutkin and Michael Foale recall an out-of-control vessel hitting Mir.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:26
Watch 27:29
Nature
Meet Nature's Water Cleaners | Wild Critters USA
Discover how tiny freshwater mussels keep streams healthy!
Special: 27:29
Watch 1:26
Once Upon a Time in Space
The First Mom in Space
Anna Fisher, the first mother in space, and daughter Kristin, reflect on leaving loved ones behind.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 1:26
Watch 1:32
Once Upon a Time in Space
"That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”
Meeting astronaut Ron McNair inspires Charlie Bolden to apply to NASA.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 1:32
Watch 0:30
Once Upon a Time in Space
Series Preview
At dawn of a new space race, this series tells the human story of our quest to explore the cosmos.
Preview: S2026 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
July 14, 2026
Chellie Pingree; Rachel Goodman; Jocelyn Kiley
Episode: S2026 E8205 | 55:34
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
July 13, 2026
Jeff Flake; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Horowitch; Doreen Dodgen-Magee
Episode: S2026 E8204 | 55:54
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 10, 2026
Serhii Plokhy; Billy Crudup; Denise Gough; Emily Galvin Almanza
Episode: S2026 E8203 | 55:47
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
July 9, 2026
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Episode: S2026 E8202 | 55:29
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
July 8, 2026
Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.); Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Michael Pollan
Episode: S2026 E8201 | 55:20
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
July 7, 2026
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich; Nicholas Enrich; Joanne Lipman
Episode: S2026 E8200 | 55:20
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
July 6, 2026
Volodymyr Zelensky; Timothy Snyder; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Episode: S2026 E8199 | 55:54
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 3, 2026
Lonnie G. Bunch III; Dave Eggers; Jon Meacham
Episode: S2026 E8198 | 55:49
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
July 2, 2026
Rose Gottemoeller; Ami Ayalon; Dahlia Scheindlin; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2026 E8197 | 55:28
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
July 1, 2026
Maggie Haberman; Jonathan Swan; Rina Amiri; Anne Neuberger
Episode: S2026 E8196 | 55:35