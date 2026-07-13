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Amanpour and Company

Inside the Disturbing Rise in Family Killings

Season 2026 Episode 8204 | 18m 31s

Homicide rates in the U.S. are at an all-time low — and yet the numbers of deaths by domestic violence have stayed persistently high. Psychologist Doreen Dodgen-Magee says these crimes are predictable and preventable. Following the painful murder of her sister-in-law and her nieces, Dodgen-Magee spent the last three decades advocating for more protections against domestic violence. She speaks to

Extras
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Once Upon a Time in Space
The Cupola
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Jerry Linenger shares a letter he wrote to his young son while aboard space station Mir.
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Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:36
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The Collision That Sent the Soviet Space Station Tumbling
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