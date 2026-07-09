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8 Days: To the Moon and Back

8 Days: To the Moon and Back

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 25m 50s

Join Apollo 11 on its historic journey. The film seamlessly blends mission audio featuring conversations among Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins with new footage, NASA archive and stunning CGI to recreate the first moon landing.

Aired: 07/16/19 | Expires: 08/04/26
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 1:44
Once Upon a Time in Space
The Cupola
Terry Virts helps build the cupola, a window that forever transformed how we see the Earth.
Clip: S2026 E4 | 1:44
Watch 1:28
Once Upon a Time in Space
“Vodka did not go down well in space.”
Sergei Zalyotin offers invaluable advice about what alcohol to drink in space.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:28
Watch 1:34
Once Upon a Time in Space
Jerry’s Letter to His Son From Space
Jerry Linenger shares a letter he wrote to his young son while aboard space station Mir.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:34
Watch 1:36
Once Upon a Time in Space
Culture Clash
Sasha Lazutkin and his wife Lyudmila talk about the arrival of American astronauts at Star City.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:36
Watch 1:26
Once Upon a Time in Space
The Collision That Sent the Soviet Space Station Tumbling
Sasha Lazutkin and Michael Foale recall an out-of-control vessel hitting Mir.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:26
Watch 1:26
Once Upon a Time in Space
The First Mom in Space
Anna Fisher, the first mother in space, and daughter Kristin, reflect on leaving loved ones behind.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 1:26
Watch 1:32
Once Upon a Time in Space
"That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”
Meeting astronaut Ron McNair inspires Charlie Bolden to apply to NASA.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 1:32
Watch 0:30
Once Upon a Time in Space
Series Preview
At dawn of a new space race, this series tells the human story of our quest to explore the cosmos.
Preview: S2026 | 0:30
Watch 2:17
Once Upon a Time in Space
Extended Preview
At dawn of a new space race, this series tells the human story of our quest to explore the cosmos.
Preview: S2026 | 2:17