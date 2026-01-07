All rights reserved. © 2026
Wild Kratts

Tenrec Treasure Hunt

Episode 22 | 26m 25s

When Chris sets up an elaborate treasure hunt centering on a cool and rare group of insectivores - the Tenrec - from Madagascar, the rest of the crew sets off to complete the hunt.

Aired: 09/18/14 | Expires: 03/06/26
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Shapes of the Armadillo
Can the shapes of the armadillo help the Wild Kratts defeat Zach?
Episode: E18 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Bumblezzzz
Martin and Chris go on a "mini" creature adventure and learn about bumblebees.
Episode: E10 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Owl Odyssey
When the Kratts get lost far from the Tortuga, they must embark on a long journey home.
Episode: E3 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Wolf Hawks
While hiking in the Sonoran Desert, Martin comes across a "wolf hawk."
Episode: E5 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Mystery of the Flamingo’s Pink
Aviva makes a Flamingo Creature Power Suit but the colors don't work - the suits are white
Episode: E2 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Hercules - The Giant Beetle
The bros accidentally enlarge a Hercules beetle!
Episode: E16 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
The Erminator
Martin and Chris learn about surviving harsh winters.
Episode: E15 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Blue Heron
The Kratts are in the Tortuga when Martin spots something in the sky, a blue heron!
Episode: E11 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
The Cobra King
The Kratt bros encounter a king cobra and put their cobra creature powers to the test.
Episode: E4 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Mystery of the North Pole Penguins?
The Kratts investigate the mystery of "lost" penguins in the Arctic.
Episode: E1 | 26:25