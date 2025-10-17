All rights reserved. © 2025
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/17/25

Episode 42 | 26m 46s

Buoyed by the belief that he brought peace to the Middle East, President Trump is trying to end Russia’s war on Ukraine. But at home, he’s waging war on domestic critics, engaging in a prosecution campaign without precedent. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Nancy Youssef and Anne Applebaum of The Atlantic, Stephen Hayes of The Dispatch and Tyler Pager of The New York Times to discuss more.

Aired: 10/16/25
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
