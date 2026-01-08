All rights reserved. © 2026
Ask This Old House

E18 | Tree Diagnosis, Home Checklist | Ask This Old House

Season 23 Episode 18 | 23m 42s

Lee Gilliam enlists the help of an arborist to diagnose a homeowner's fungal diseased pine tree and provide a treatment plan; Kevin O'Connor and Lee later meet up with the arborist at the barn to see how the treatment plan worked and learn about other common fungal diseases; Nathan Gilbert travels to Detroit to show a new homeowner how to perform maintenance inspections around her house.

Aired: 04/02/25 | Expires: 04/17/25
