Arthur

Arthur's Snow Biz/Bugged

Episode 3 | 26m 56s

Winter hits Elwood City and Arthur sees dollar signs! His snow shoveling business is booming... until Buster gets in on the action, too! The boys battle to be the best on the block. / Brain can be a know-it-all and sometimes he really bugs people. When he turns into a cockroach one morning, he can't believe it! Is this a dream, or has he finally become a real pest?

Aired: 09/16/03 | Expires: 01/02/26
Watch 26:25
Arthur
Making Conversation/A Cloudy Day
George learns how to talk to adults. / Arthur and friends go to see a silent movie.
Episode: E2 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Arthur
Listen Up!/Arthur's New Old Vacation
Muffy helps Francine deal with the death of her Bubbe./Arthur makes his vacation more fun.
Episode: E3 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Arthur
Binky Wrestles with a Story/All Will Be Revealed
Binky spends a day as a reporter./Bud and Rapty revisit the case of the missing snowball.
Episode: E1 | 26:25
Watch 27:26
Arthur
Arthur's Almost Boring Day/The Half-Baked Sale
Arthur worried that his day will be boring./Grandma Thora is not so great of a cook.
Episode: E20 | 27:26
Watch 26:25
Arthur
D.W.’s New Best Friend/Freaky Tuesday
D.W. meets Hana, who is much older and totally cool!/Buster thinks teachers have it easy.
Episode: E3 | 26:25
Watch 26:56
Arthur
D.W. Tale Spins/Prunella Gets it Twice
Grandma Thora shows D.W. how to be a great author. / Prunella has a birthday party.
Episode: E6 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
Arthur
What Is That Thing?/Buster's Best Behavior
The kids find a magical device. / Buster and Arthur trade personalities.
Episode: E9 | 26:56
Watch 26:25
Arthur
Fright Night/Citizen Cheikh
Buster's Uncle Bob comes to visit. / Cheikh and his family are becoming American citizens.
Episode: E1 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Arthur
When the Rivals Came to Roost/The Longest Eleven Minutes
Lakewood Elementary has to share space with their rivals. / The internet is out!
Episode: E2 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Arthur
The Hallway Minotaur/Ladonna's Like List
There's a new hallway monitor in town! / Ladonna thinks everyone likes her.
Episode: E7 | 26:25