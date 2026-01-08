All rights reserved. © 2026
America's Test Kitchen

Simple Chicken Dinner

Season 21 Episode 2103 | 24m 23s

Host Julia Collin Davison makes Chicken Under a Brick with Herb-Roasted Potatoes, ingredient expert Jack Bishop tells you everything you need to know about mozzarella, and test cook Lan Lam whips up a creamy Buttermilk-Vanilla Panna Cotta with Berries and Honey.

Aired: 01/01/21
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 28:53
America's Test Kitchen
Weeknight Chicken and Mashed Potatoes
Cold-Start Pan-Seared Chicken Breasts; Fastest, Easiest Mashed Potatoes; the best paper towels
Episode: S26 E2613 | 28:53
Watch 28:53
America's Test Kitchen
The Ultimate Holiday Dinner Party
Shrimp Cocktail, Beef Tenderloin with Cilantro-Mint Relish; expensive gadgets
Episode: S26 E2611 | 28:53
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Pan-Seared Halibut and Ma’amoul
Pan-Seared Halibut with Wilted Bitter Greens, Ma’amoul; frozen puff pastry tasting
Episode: S26 E2608 | 28:23
Watch 28:53
America's Test Kitchen
New Thanksgiving Favorites
Stuffed Spatchcock Turkey, Shaved Celery Salad; the best slicing knives
Episode: S26 E2609 | 28:53
Watch 28:53
America's Test Kitchen
Taiwanese Staples
Gua Bao, Taiwanese Pork Rice; our favorite Hoisin sauce
Episode: S26 E2610 | 28:53
Watch 28:53
America's Test Kitchen
Two Takes on Chicken and Rice
Chicken Yassa (Senegalese Braised Chicken), Arroz con Pollo; chicken broth tasting
Episode: S26 E2607 | 28:53
Watch 28:53
America's Test Kitchen
Ice Cream Cake
Ice Cream Cake, the science behind the cooling powers of ice
Episode: S26 E2606 | 28:53
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Make-Ahead Masterclass
Glazed Boneless Beef Short Ribs, Make-Way-Ahead Dinner Rolls; tools for easy meal prep
Episode: S26 E2601 | 28:23
Watch 28:53
America's Test Kitchen
Flavor-Packed Pastas
Spaghetti All’Assassina, Triple Mushroom Pasta; tasting of canned whole tomatoes
Episode: S26 E2602 | 28:53
Watch 28:53
America's Test Kitchen
Turkey Lasagna and Chocolate Sorbet
Turkey Sausage Lasagna, Chocolate Sorbet; deep dive on sugars
Episode: S26 E2604 | 28:53