Pork Chops and Oven Fries

In this episode, test cook Elle Simone Scott makes Bridget the ultimate Deviled Pork Chops. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Julia to a tasting of dark chocolate chips, and gadget critic Lisa McManus reviews kids’ oven mitts. Science expert Dan Souza reveals the science behind non-Newtonian fluids, and test cook Lan Lam makes the perfect Thick-Cut Oven Fries.