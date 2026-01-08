New Ways with Ribs & Mushrooms

In this episode, test cook Keith Dresser makes host Bridget Lancaster foolproof Tuscan Grilled Pork Ribs with Grilled Radicchio. Equipment expert Adam Ried reveals his top pick for honing rods, and science expert Dan Souza explains why mushrooms absorb so much oil. Finally, test cook Lan Lam unlocks the secrets to perfect Sautéed Mushrooms with Red Wine and Rosemary.