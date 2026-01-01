The Perfect Crime Preview

The shocking story of Richard Leopold and Nathan Loeb, two wealthy college students who murdered a 14-year-old boy in 1924 to prove they were smart enough to get away with it. Their trial, with famed defense attorney Clarence Darrow and Cook County Prosecutor Robert Crowe, set off a national debate about morality and capital punishment. Premieres Feb 9, 2016 at 9/8c on PBS American Experience.