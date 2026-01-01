Klansville U.S.A. Preview

As the civil rights movement grew in the 1960s, the long-dormant Ku Klux Klan reemerged with a vengeance. North Carolina, long seen as the most progressive southern state, saw a boom in Klan membership under the leadership of Grand Dragon Bob Jones. In just three years, the North Carolina Klan grew to some 10,000 members, helping give the state a new nickname: “Klansville, USA."