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American Experience

McCarthy

Season 32 Episode 1 | 1hr 52m 52s

McCarthy chronicles the rise and fall of Joseph McCarthy, the Wisconsin senator whose zealous anti-communist crusade would test the limits of American decency and democracy.

Aired: 01/05/20 | Expires: 12/31/22
Corporate sponsorship for American Experience is provided by Liberty Mutual Insurance and Carlisle Companies. Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
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