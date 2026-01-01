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American Experience

The Station House was in Darkness, From Blackout

Season 27 Episode 7 | 2m 32s

While workers at Consolidated Edison electric company scrambled to restart their failed power system, New York City's police force tried to maintain order with no lights or radio equipment. "Blackout" premieres July 14, 2015 on PBS American Experience.

Corporate sponsorship for American Experience is provided by Liberty Mutual Insurance and Carlisle Companies. Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
Extras
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