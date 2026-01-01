Ripley in Papua New Guinea

Ripley traveled to Papua New Guinea in 1934. In this silent film Ripley observes tribal dances, meets warriors and visits homes. The local man wearing a belt was later featured in Ripley's "Believe It or Not!" cartoon, in which Ripley explains: "The Tanobada tribe of New Guinea wear tight belts to show that they eat little in order to obtain wives more easily. It is a disgrace to be fat in Papua."