Murder of a President, Chapter 1

In July 1881, James Garfield was shot by an assassin at a railroad station in Washington, DC. Over the next two months, his doctors tried to save him, though many would later blame the president's death on their lack of proper sanitary measures. Based on the bestselling book, "Destiny of the Republic" by Candice Millard, "Murder of a President" premieres Feb. 2, 2016 on PBS American Experience.