Klansville U.S.A., Chapter 1

In the 1960s, Bob Jones was the most influential Grand Dragon in the United States. In just three years, he grew the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan from a handful of members to approximately 10,000, earning the state a new nickname: "Klansville, USA." But it wouldn't be long before the group caught the attention of the FBI. "Klansville U.S.A." premieres January 13, 2015 on PBS American Experience.