Jubilee Video: Top 25

In 1954, Brownie Wise inaugurated the Tupperware Homecoming Jubilee. Tupperware dealers from across the country came to the company's Kissimmee, Florida, headquarters for classes and motivational events. Wise gave each year's gathering a theme, with high spectacle and outrageous competitions -- often for glamorous prizes. In this video, awardees wear turbans at the 1961 Tupperabia Jubilee.