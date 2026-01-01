Jubilee Video: Fashion Show

In 1954, Brownie Wise inaugurated the Tupperware Homecoming Jubilee. Tupperware dealers from across the country came to the company's Kissimmee, Florida, headquarters for classes and motivational events. Wise gave each year's gathering a theme, with high spectacle and outrageous competitions. Wise emcees a men's fashion show during the 1957 Jubilee -- and grants a Chicago woman's wish.