Cuba Newsreels: Castro Visits the U.S.S.R., 1972

In 1959, Fidel Castro created the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Culture (Spanish acronym: I.C.A.I.C.), the agency in charge of film production and distribution. The institute owned and controlled cinemas, oversaw all Cuban film productions and monitored imported films. View an excerpt from an I.C.A.I.C. newsreel of Castro's visit to the U.S.S.R. in 1972.