Butterflies & the Cold War

In this silent film clip, Sergei Khrushchev collects butterflies during his 1959 trip to the US with his father Nikita. Sergei explained, “The secret service came to me and told, ‘We will accompany you.’ And they brought me to the outskirts of DC... So I run around. I came there with my butterfly net and all other equipment trying to find some place and time to catch American butterflies."