Building a Supply Road for the Pipeline

On April 29, 1974, construction began on a haul road that would link the Yukon River to Prudhoe Bay. Truckers would use the road throughout the construction of the pipeline to transport goods to the North Slope as well as to camps along the way. By fall, the 360-mile long road was ready and would be used to haul three million tons of pipe, machinery, spare parts, fuel and food for 2 1/2 years.