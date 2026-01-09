March 31, 2025

French politician Marine Le Pen has been convicted of embezzling more than four million euros of European Union funds. Thierry Arnaud and Nathalie Tocci unpack the fallout. Dr. Sania Nishtar discusses the impact of Trump terminating US support for Gavi. Geopolitical strategist Tina Fordham on how the world should respond to US tariffs. Edward Fishman further unpacks US use of economic warfare.