Amanpour and Company

January 27, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8085 | 55m 54s

Former Canadian opposition leader Michael Ignatieff discusses the state of the relationship between Canada and the US. Frederik Pleitgen reports from inside Iran as the region awaits America's response. Ben Wedeman reports from Syria on the ongoing tensions there. Tamara Kotevska discusses her documentary "The Tale of Silyan." Opinion columnist Thomas Friedman discusses the Trump administration.

Aired: 01/26/26
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
January 26, 2026
Medaria Arradondo; David Bier; Jeremy Diamond; Lee Bollinger
Episode: S2026 E8084 | 55:20
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 23, 2026
Marty Baron; Mahmood Mamdani; Paul Salopek
Episode: S2026 E8083 | 55:53
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 22, 2026
Helle Thorning-Schmidt; Siamak Namazi; A. Rob Hirschfeld
Episode: S2026 E8082 | 55:50
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
January 21, 2026
Alexander Stubb; Kelly Ann Shaw; Charlie Warzel
Episode: S2026 E8081 | 55:36
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 20, 2026
Sen. Chris Coons; Jeremy Diamond; Lydia Polgreen; Noubar Afeyan
Episode: S2026 E8080 | 55:50
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 19, 2026
Nic Robertson; Heather Conley; Sir Peter Westmacott; Kimberlé Crenshaw; Mike Gordon
Episode: S2026 E8079 | 55:53
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2026
Shirin Ebadi; Theodor Meron; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel
Episode: S2026 E8078 | 55:50
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
January 15, 2026
Mohammad Marandi; Nazenin Ansari; Phil Gunson; Andrew Ross Sorkin
Episode: S2026 E8077 | 55:54
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 14, 2026
Jomana Karadsheh; Elliott Abrams; Kaouther Ben Hania; Mike Fox
Episode: E8076 | 55:50
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
January 13, 2026
Nazanin Boniadi; Nina Khrushcheva; Jacob Soboroff; Kenneth Rosen
Episode: S2026 E8075 | 55:55