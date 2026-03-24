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Amanpour and Company

March 26, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8126 | 55m 43s

Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide discusses Europe's concern about the illegality of the U.S. war in Iran. Palestinian Ambassador to the U.K. Husam Zomlot discusses intensifying violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Military expert Robert Pape warns of an "escalation trap" that the U.S. is heading towards in Iran.

Aired: 03/24/26
Extras
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NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E64 | 57:46
Watch 4:23
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Democrat wins election in Mar-a-Lago's district
News Wrap: Democrat wins Florida state House seat in district home to Mar-a-Lago
Clip: S2026 E64 | 4:23
Watch 7:38
PBS News Hour
Meta, YouTube found liable in landmark youth addiction case
Jury finds Meta and YouTube liable in landmark youth addiction case
Clip: S2026 E64 | 7:38
Watch 2:21
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on empowering 'soccer grannies'
A Brief But Spectacular take on empowering 'soccer grannies'
Clip: S2026 E64 | 2:21
Watch 5:49
PBS News Hour
Lebanese emergency workers risk lives to aid civilians
Lebanese emergency workers risk lives to aid civilians during ongoing Israeli attacks
Clip: S2026 E64 | 5:49
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