March 23, 2026

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Trump rejects Senate proposal to reopen DHS without ICE funding
Trump says Iran wants 'deal' to end war, but regime denies talks and strikes continue
Deadly LaGuardia plane collision comes as U.S. air system faces significant stress
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on GOP facing midterm pressure from DHS shutdown, Iran war
Supreme Court hears mail-in ballot case that could impact the midterms
Latest Episodes
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Nicholas Burns; Wes J. Bryant; Michael Lynton; Joshua Steiner
Chuck Hagel; Ali Vaez; Sam Adler-Bell
Jomana Karadsheh; Karim Sadjadpour; Fawzia Koofi; Patrick Oppmann; Heidy Khlaaf
Naftali Bennett; Seyed Hossein Mousavian; Edward Fishman
Richard Shirreff; Mohamed El-Erian; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Kenneth Vogel
Elliott Abrams; Reza Aslan; Caitlin Dickerson
Ronen Bergman; Jeffrey DeLaurentis; Lloyd Blankfein
Adel Nassar; Mostafa Daneshgar; Maryam Alemzadeh; Vivian Salama
General Joseph Votel; Jeremy Diamond; Lilian Tintori; Senator Andy Kim
Gideon Sa'ar; Kamal Kharazi; Jason Furman; Debbie Wei Mullin; Sarah LaFleur