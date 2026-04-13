April 14, 2026

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
These tigers had lost their fear of humans — and it cost them their lives.
A tiger’s dangerous behavior shocks researchers, until the reason is revealed.
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
A young zebra forms a close bond with her keeper, but not everyone is ready to share the attention.
A call comes in: a week-old elephant calf has fallen into a well.
Go behind the scenes as the team captures a historic elephant herd release.
Latest Episodes
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Danny Citrinowicz; Adam Kinzinger; David Pressman; A. Mechele Dickerson
Elizabeth Economy; Adam Higginbotham; Rebecca Newberger Goldstein
Jared Genser; Ethan Hawke; Carol Leonnig; Aaron C. Davis
John Kirby; Vali Nasr; Edward Wong
Gary Sick; Adrien Brody; Lindsey Florentino; McKay Coppins
Jon Alterman; Dmytro Kuleba; Brian Goldstone; Hoda Sobhani
Julianne Smith; Jim Scuitto; Lynn Harfoush; Nicholas Lemann
Volodymyr Zelensky; Mark Rutte; Roberta Metsola; Sen. Roger Wicker; Jesús Armas; Margaret Hany
Serhii Plokhy; Billy Crudup; Denise Gough; Emily Galvin Almanza
Ece Temelkuran; Sheika Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani; Tig Notaro; Megan Falley