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Amanpour and Company

April 13, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8139 | 55m 50s

Fmr. Israeli intelligence officer Danny Citrinowicz discusses the U.S.-Iran peace deal fallout. Fmr. Rep. Adam Kinzinger reacts to Pres. Trump's attack of Pope Leo. Fmr. U.S. Amb. to Hungary David Pressman discusses Viktor Orbán's election defeat. Prof. A. Mechele Dickerson examines the creation of America's middle class and what it's struggling to stay afloat today.

Aired: 04/12/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Legendary Tigers of India
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Preview: S44 E13 | 0:30
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
Watch 3:02
Nature
Baby Zebra Finds Her New Home
A young zebra forms a close bond with her keeper, but not everyone is ready to share the attention.
Clip: S44 E12 | 3:02
Watch 2:43
Nature
Saving a Trapped Elephant Calf
A call comes in: a week-old elephant calf has fallen into a well.
Clip: S44 E12 | 2:43
Watch 6:07
Nature
Behind the Scenes of a Historic Elephant Release
Go behind the scenes as the team captures a historic elephant herd release.
Clip: S44 E12 | 6:07
Watch 5:15
PBS News Hour
U.S. begins naval blockade after Iran peace talks fail
U.S. begins Strait of Hormuz naval blockade after Iran peace talks fail
Clip: S2026 E77 | 5:15
Watch 4:59
PBS News Hour
Pope Leo vows to continue speaking out after Trump clash
Trump clashes with Pope Leo, who vows to continue speaking out against war
Clip: S2026 E77 | 4:59
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