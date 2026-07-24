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Amanpour and Company

The Untold Story Behind Justice Samuel Alito's Worldview

Season 2026 Episode 8213 | 18m 11s

The Supreme Court has become one of the most polarizing institutions in American life. But today's conservative majority did not emerge overnight. According to veteran legal journalist Peter Canellos, it is the culmination of a decades-long movement that has transformed the federal judiciary. Michel Martin speaks with Canellos about his new book, "Revenge for the Sixties.”

Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
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POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
A River on the Brink Preview
A writer-photographer duo explores the Rio Grande and threats to its future.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
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POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Old Ways, New Thinking Preview
The resurgence of the dance hall. A cattle company reinvents a ranch-to-retail model.
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:57
POV
Trailer | How to Build a Library
Trailer for How to Build a Library by directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
Preview: S39 E4 | 2:57
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Making the Top 50 BBQ List Preview
A behind-the-scenes look at the making of the ultimate barbecue ranking.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Culinary Roots Preview
Yaupon tea and drinking chocolates are steeped in history. Texas wine seeks vindication.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
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Once Upon a Time in Space
The Cupola
Terry Virts helps build the cupola, a window that forever transformed how we see the Earth.
Clip: S2026 E4 | 1:44
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POV
Trailer | The Gas Station Attendant
Trailer for The Gas Station Attendant by director Karla Murthy.
Preview: S39 E3 | 1:59
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