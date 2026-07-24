The Untold Story Behind Justice Samuel Alito's Worldview

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
A writer-photographer duo explores the Rio Grande and threats to its future.
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
The resurgence of the dance hall. A cattle company reinvents a ranch-to-retail model.
Trailer for How to Build a Library by directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
A behind-the-scenes look at the making of the ultimate barbecue ranking.
Yaupon tea and drinking chocolates are steeped in history. Texas wine seeks vindication.
Terry Virts helps build the cupola, a window that forever transformed how we see the Earth.
Trailer for The Gas Station Attendant by director Karla Murthy.
Latest Episodes
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Carl Skau; Colson Whitehead; Peter Canellos
Cedric Leighton; Cyril Aris; Nicholas Kristof
Tymofiy Mylovanov; LaMonika Jones; Kathy Baughman McLeod
Chuck Hagel; Mark Pocan; Radley Horton; Adrian Wooldridge
Lucy Fisher; Peter Ricketts; Nataliya Gumenyuk; Seth Stoughton
Mikie Sherrill' Anthony Hopkins; Rashad Robinson
Sarah; "Patricia;" Sareta Ashraph
Ophir Falk; Leslie Vinjamuri; Stefano Pozzebon; Lucy Schiller
Chellie Pingree; Rachel Goodman; Jocelyn Kiley
Jeff Flake; Jeremy Diamond; Rose Horowitch; Doreen Dodgen-Magee