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Amanpour and Company

Nicholas Kristof on the Front Lines of the World’s Deadliest Crises

Season 2026 Episode 8212 | 18m 53s

Nicholas Kristof is a New York Times columnist who has long covered foreign issues. He joins Michel Martin to discuss his reporting from Sudan, the growing humanitarian crisis there, and what he describes a "discouraging" lack of global attention to the catastrophe. Kristof also shares heartbreaking stories of the human cost of America's USAID cuts from his on-the-ground reporting.

Extras
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NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
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POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
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Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
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A writer-photographer duo explores the Rio Grande and threats to its future.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
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POV
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Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
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Old Ways, New Thinking Preview
The resurgence of the dance hall. A cattle company reinvents a ranch-to-retail model.
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
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POV
Trailer | How to Build a Library
Trailer for How to Build a Library by directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
Preview: S39 E4 | 2:57
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Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Making the Top 50 BBQ List Preview
A behind-the-scenes look at the making of the ultimate barbecue ranking.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
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Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Culinary Roots Preview
Yaupon tea and drinking chocolates are steeped in history. Texas wine seeks vindication.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
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The Cupola
Terry Virts helps build the cupola, a window that forever transformed how we see the Earth.
Clip: S2026 E4 | 1:44
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POV
Trailer | The Gas Station Attendant
Trailer for The Gas Station Attendant by director Karla Murthy.
Preview: S39 E3 | 1:59
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