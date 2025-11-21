Episode 2: Holding the Baby

Extras
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
Can we really bring extinct species back? Evolutionary biologist Beth Shapiro says yes.
November 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump family’s cryptocurrency ties raise concerns as administration loosens regulations
Delayed jobs report 'definitely complicates' rate cut decision, Chicago Fed president says
White House pushes new 28-point peace plan with concessions Ukraine previously rejected
How Americans covered through ACA exchanges are navigating the spike in premiums
News Wrap: Funeral service for Dick Cheney held at Washington National Cathedral
Trump says Democrats should be arrested for urging military to refuse unlawful orders
Latest Episodes
Skeldale House prepares for Christmas and Jimmy's first birthday.
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.
Tristan’s first meeting with Carmody doesn’t go quite to plan.
Jimmy’s Christening day is interrupted by the arrival of a surprise visitor.
A medical scare keeps James’ feet firmly on the ground.