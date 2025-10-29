Switzerland's Great Cities

In this episode, we’ll focus on an often-overlooked side of Switzerland -- Luzern, Bern, Zurich, and Lausanne. Enjoying the country's urban charms, we'll get some exercise, from ringing a very big bell to doing a little river rafting—without the raft. We’ll also enjoy a variety of eye-opening art, from Chagall and Klee to pieces created by inmates of an asylum.