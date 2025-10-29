The Czech Republic Beyond Prague

Few travelers venture beyond Prague to experience the Czech Republic’s many cultural riches and offbeat delights. We’ll get you started with a whirlwind of Art Nouveau, local pub music, stinky cheese-tasting, river-rafting, and peat-bathing in places like Olomouc, Moravsky Krumlov, Trebon, and Konopiste. We’ll also tour a remarkable memorial to the Holocaust in Terezen.