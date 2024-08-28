StoryCorps Shorts: The Men Who Fed America

Johnny Itliong grew up in the California grape fields in the 1960s. His father Larry Itliong was a migrant farmworker and a leader of the Delano Grape Strike. As a kid, Johnny spent his days lending a hand to his father and the men who worked in the fields. Johnny brought his son, Aleks, to a StoryCorps recording booth to honor the memory of his father and the men who helped feed America.